Telangana CM greets people on State Formation Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the eighth Telangana State Formation Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted the people and said the state has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of time.

In an official press note, the Chief Minister said, "With many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the Telangana state in a parliamentary democratic way. Telangana has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years, and laid strong foundations and offered stability."

According to Rao, the state is fulfilling the demands of the separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. "Water for the irrigation and drinking, power, medical and health, roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims," he said.

He further said that he felt proud to announce that the newly formed 29th Telangana state has made rapid strides in the development and welfare sectors and became a role model for the other states of the country as well.



Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh.

"Each and every sector was being neglected under the then united Andhra Pradesh rule. It is now being corrected under self-rule and progress is being attained. As Telangana society represents 90 per cent of SC's, STs, BScs, and minorities, the state government has been working for the welfare of these deprived sections. Development is a part of commitment and dedication of the government, to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people, and to pay rich tributes to the martyrs," said the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the situation of the economic distress that the Covid-19 pandemic caused, Rao said that with people's support, the state is marching forward.

As per the state health department, Telangana has 33,254 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 5,80,844 cases and 3,296 related deaths have been registered in the state so far. (ANI)

