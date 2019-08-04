Telangana CM has no time to ensure justice for girls who were raped, murdered: V Hanumanth Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not even pay homage to the three minor girls who were allegedly raped and brutally murdered, four months back in Hajipur.

"An Unnao type case happened in Hajipur, Bommalaramaram Mandal in Yadadri district, Telangana, around four months back. Three minors girls were raped and brutally murdered, but the CM didn't even pay homage to the deceased. Instead, he is busy attending various pujas and yagnas," Rao told ANI.

"The Telangana Chief Minister is least bothered about the citizens of his state. When this issue was raised, the officials were busy in welcoming saints and priests. I request the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president to call for a strike in Hajipur so that the government feels ashamed and work to ensure justice to the victims' families," he said.

Three minor girls were allegedly kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered by Srinivas Reddy in Hajipur village of Yadadri District.

Rachakonda police have arrested the accused and put him behind the bars. The trial in this matter is underway.

Earlier in July, Rao extended help to families of the serial rape victims of Hajipur village.

On the occasion of his birthday and Father's Day, he extended financial support to the families of three minor girls.

The three minor girls from Hajipur were found raped and their bodies were found from wells.

Attacking the CM, he said: "I request Chief Minister KCR to visit the village, look into their problems and support the families of the victims. Right now, the villagers are afraid to send their girl children to school because they are insecure about the safety of their children. The families of the victims must be provided with the financial support of at least Rs 25 lakh."

The senior Congress leader claimed that it was his fourth visit to the village after the unfortunate incident.

A member from one of the victims' family said: "My sister went missing and was found dead. Medical reports said that she was raped. We never got support from the government since the time she went missing. The collector of the district assured help."

"The Chief Minister has not visited us till now. I only wish for girl children safety. If we are sent to school, then we are not sure that we would return home safe. Rather than that, it's better to stand at home and help parents in their work. I don't know why the accused Srinivas Reddy is still alive." (ANI)

