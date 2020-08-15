Telangana CM hoists national flag on I-Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

He also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the occasion.

The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

