Telangana CM inaugurates 1320 2BHK flats for poor in Sircilla

Sircilla (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated a housing community for poor in Sircilla having 1,320 flats.

The housing community named 'KCR Nagar' is located at Mandepalli and built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. According to Chief Minister's Office, each of these flats has a 560 sq feet area with two bedrooms, a common bathroom, hall, kitchen and attached bathroom. There are facilities for 5,000 people to live in KCR Nagar.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an international driving School at Mandepalli. Sprawling across 20 acres of land, this is the first international driving training institute in Telangana. With 30 expert trainers, the driving institute has all the modern facilities like world-class tracks to train 5,000 unemployed youth.

Besides, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated a Nursing College, Integrated Collector's Office complex and a market yard complex in Sircilla on Sunday.

The Nursing College started at Shanti Nagar in Sircilla Vemulawada Bypass.

CHief Minister KCR, Minister Sri KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Nursing College at Shantinagar in Sircilla Vemulawada Bypass on Sunday. (ANI)