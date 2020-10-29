Telangana CM inaugurates Dharani portal, calls it 'gateway to end corruption in land management'

Medchal (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the 'Dharani' portal and said that it is a gateway to end corruption in land management.

He asserted that farmers now do not require to wait for months to get their lands registered as the portal is going to fasten the process.

The inauguration ceremony of the portal took place in Mudu Chitalapalli of Madchal-Malkajgiri district.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "To find a permanent solution to the land issues being faced by the people of Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has come up this decision and we appeal to the people to work with the government in making this a grand success."



Rao further said, "The TRS Government has always lived up to their promises. We have promised proper supply of water to each and every corner of the state and we achieved it through 'Mission Bhagiratha'. People of Telangana have faced a lot of problem due to improper supply of electricity and especially farmers, but today Telangana stands in the first place in the amount of electricity used by a person. Today across Telangana there is a 24 hours supply of electricity. In the same way, we have worked on various issues and found a solution to that particular issue. So in order to solve the land issues, we have come up with this 'Dharani' portal."

He noted that this portal keeps a check on the illegal registrations of lands.

"From today, there will be no place for illegal registration of lands. This portal keeps a tab on illegal registration as well as on corruption happening during land registration," he said.

He said that apart from 141 sub-registrar offices in the state, 570 Mandal Revenue offices have been converted into sub-registrar offices to help people to have easy access.

He said that once the Dharani portal comes to force, there will be no scope for corruption. (ANI)

