Telangana CM inaugurates Markook pump house and releases water to Kondapochammasagar in Siddhipet district

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Markook pump house and released the water to Kondapochammasagar in Siddipet district. The is yet another milestone in the multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme(KLIS).

"The project will make Telangana as 'Food Bowl' using Godavari water. With a total of 22 pumping stations with 96 machines having a total capacity of 4680 MWs constructed for this mega project, this is a first of its kind in the world. Out of the total, Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has built 15 pumping stations with 89 machines having a capacity of 3840 MW," read an official statement issued by the state government.

"Most of these pumping stations with the highest capacities are constructed in underground. Gayathri (Package-8), Annapurna (Package-10), Ranganayakasagar Project (Package-11), and Mallannasagar (Package-12) are some of the big underground pump houses constructed for this project. The surge pool and additional surge pools of the Gayathri pump house are the biggest surge pools in the world" it said.

"Not only in terms of each machine but even in terms of total capacity, it is the world's largest pump house. One can imagine the size of this pump house constructed 470 feet below the ground with 327 meters of length 25 meters of width, and 65 meters of height. While the Kaleshwaram project requires 4680 MWs of total capacity to lift 2 TMCs of water per day, MEIL itself established 89 machines with a total capacity of 3840 MWs, that indicates the role being played by the company for this prestigious project of Telangana", said B. Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL.

Recently, the Telangana Government had decided to further increase the pumping capacity of the Kaleshwaram Project by one more TMC per day. "As part of this, a total of 15 new machines, each with a pumping capacity of 40 MWs, are being established in Lakshmi, Saraswathi, and Parvathi Pump Houses of Link-1 component. This work of installing an additional 600 MW capacity also assigned to MEIL, which is being implemented in association with Zylum and Andriz companies. The state government is also in the process of finalising works related to additional TMC water from Mid Maneru to Mallannasagar," the government said. (ANI)

