Telangana CM inaugurates new district Police Office in Kamareddy

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated the new district Police Office in Kamareddy.



As per a statement, the CM took the guard of honour from the police and performed a pooja ceremony.

He later visited and watched a digital presentation prepared by the police and planted a sapling in front of the office.

Several other state dignitaries, including legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP BB Patil, local MLA Gampa Goverdhan others participated in the event. (ANI)

