Telangana CM inaugurates various newly constructed govt offices in Siddipet, Kamareddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated the integrated district offices Complex, District Police Commissionerate complex and MLA Camp Office in Siddipet. Later in the day, he also inaugurated the new district Police Office in Kamareddy.

"With this, the Telangana State government has become a role model for the administrative reforms in the country," said the CMO.

"The Telangana state government with a lofty aim of taking the fruits of separate statehood to the doorsteps of the people had bifurcated the old districts and created 33 new districts. It had undertaken the unique task, which no other state government ever did in the country, of constructing integrated Collectorates at the district Headquarters and set up special police offices for the senior police officials," it added.



The Chief Minister said that he had brought in so many schemes for the long-term benefit of the people and these schemes can never be changed even if a new government comes in the state.

"To make the government employees who are playing a key role in creating Bangaru Telangana and to increase their involvement, Collectorate complexes were constructed at the district headquarters in a beautiful, peaceful and comfortable environment. MLA camp offices are also coming up so that MLAs are accessible to the people in the constituencies," the CMO said.

Rao said he always identifies himself as a true son of Siddipet. In his two-hour-long speech, he became emotional while recalling the past and reiterated his journey would not be stopped till "Bangaru Telangana" is achieved.

Chandrashekhar Rao also interacted with the people of Siddipet and other prominent personalities.

In Kamareddy, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new district Police Office on Sunday evening. He took the guard of honour from the police and performed the pooja. He later visited and watched the digital presentation prepared by the police. He planted a sapling in front of the office. (ANI)

