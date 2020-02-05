Telangana CM instructs officials not to display his photo on TSRTC cargo buses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that his photographs should not be displayed on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) cargo buses.

A statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "There are reports circulated in a section of media that the TSRTC is planning to display photographs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on TSRTC cargo buses. However, the Chief Minister took an objection to these attempts."

The Chief Minister said that his aim was to see that the TSRTC makes profits by transporting cargo through its buses and clarified he has no intention of getting any publicity by it.

"This proposal is not at all agreeable by him," the statement added.

Rao made it clear to the officials concerned that through the implementation of several programmes and schemes, services should be rendered to the people and his intention was not to get any cheap publicity.

"The Chief Minister's Special Secretary P Rajsekhar Reddy has sent a note to the TSRTC MD underlining the Chief Minister's opinion and instructed clearly that his photograph should not be displayed on the TSRTC cargo buses at all costs," the statement said. (ANI)

