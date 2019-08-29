Telangana CM instructs officials to complete Karivena project on a war footing

Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday visited the under-construction Karivena reservoir and asked the officials to ensure the completion of the project on a war footing.

The reservoir is a key project under the Palamur lift irrigation scheme.

"The Chief Minister said that since Karivena reservoir plays a major role under Palamur Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project, works pertaining to the reservoir should be completed on a war footing and has directed the engineers and agencies to act accordingly," said an official statement.

Raon Thursday reviewed several projects under the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift irrigation (PRRLI) scheme.

"Keep four and a half-month period as the target before the summer begins and all works have to be completed before the advent of the monsoon. By this time, farmers should get water in their fields," Rao said.

He said the Kaleswaram project works are almost completed. The Chief Minister also said that there is a need to increase the existing machinery for the completion of the project.

"If you are unable to complete works as per the schedule, bring it to our notice. Don't allow anything to cause hindrance to the desired targets. By next monsoon, works should be completed and we must be able to give water for farmers," added Rao. (ANI)

