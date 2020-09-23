Telangana CM instructs officials to register people's properties online within 15 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed the officials concerned to register houses, plots, apartment flats and other non-agriculture properties of people, in rural and urban areas, which are not yet registered online so far, within 15 days.

KCR suggested that officers from all levels in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should cent percent register online all the properties, which are not registered online before the Dharani Portal becomes available for registration transactions.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on the designing of the Dharani Portal, which was part of the implementation of the new Revenue Act.



He instructed that the municipal officials, officials from district, Mandal, village Panchayats should quickly complete the online registration of the properties.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up the process and give full information to the people to help them register their properties online.

He also asked them to take the necessary caution to make the maintenance of land records cent percent transparent through the Dharani Portal. (ANI)

