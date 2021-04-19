Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for COVID-19.



State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a press note on Monday that the Chief Minister has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and he been advised isolation.

"Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," he said.

Telangana reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 39,154. The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,55,433 including 3,14,441 discharges and 1,838 deaths. (ANI)

