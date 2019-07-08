Telangana: CM KCR directs officials to prepare state's new urban policy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed officials to formulate Telangana State's new urban policy, giving no scope for any corruption and to help in extending services to the people with utmost transparency and to achieve planned development.

He said along with the urban policy, a new rural policy and revenue policy should also to be formulated.

The Chief Minister said, "As part of the new Urban Policy, New Municipal Act, new Corporations' Act and new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act should also be brought in. New Act should also be put in place for the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) and other Urban Development Authorities for their administration."

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on the State's new Urban Policy preparation at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, MAUD Director Sridevi, Law secretary Niranjan Rao, Kamareddy Collector Satyanarayana, CM Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, and others participated.








