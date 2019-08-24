Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo)
Telangana: CM KCR instructs officials to speed up Palamuru-RR project

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:36 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has instructed officials to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project at the earliest and ensure that benefit of the scheme reach the farmers by June next year, an official statement said on Saturday.
Rao set this target for the officials during a review meeting on the project held at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.
"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on a fast note like it was done for the Kaleswaram project and make arrangements for supply of water for the crop lands by next Monsoon season," the statement read.
Rao recalled that as the TRS government completed the ongoing projects in the erstwhile Palamuru district, half of the district is getting irrigation water. The remaining 50 per cent lands in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district too would get water after the completion of the PRLIS, Rao averred.
"The officials worked 24x7, in three shifts, eight hours a shift, for the construction of Kaleshwaram. Officials should work for three shifts for the Palamuru- Rangareddy too," the chief minister was quoted as saying.
Irrigation engineer-inchief Muralidhar Rao and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme chief egnineer V Ramesh were present at the review meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:41 IST

