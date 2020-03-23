Telangana CM KCR offers gratitude to relentless fighters for their work

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday offered gratitude to those working 24/7 working relentlessly to make the nation free from COVID-19.

In accordance with the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Rao at 5 pm at Pragati Bhavan offered solidarity with the providers of essential services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the program, along with the CM, ministers, Chief Secretary, DGP, senior government officials and CMO officials participated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.'

"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. Janta Curfew," PM tweeted.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

