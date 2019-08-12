Telangana CM KCR renames barrages, pump houses of Kaleswaram project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday decided to name Anantagiri reservoir and Pump House as Annapurna Reservoir. While the names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar remain the same.

A press note from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said, "These barrages and pump houses are constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project. The Chief Minister has already finalised the names of other 5 Barrages and Pump Houses under the Kaleswaram project jurisdiction after the names of Goddesses."

According to the release, Medigadda Barrage is renamed as Lakshmi Barrage and Kannepally Pump House as Lakshmi Pump House.

Annaram Barrage is named as Saraswathi Barrage and Siripuram Pump House as Saraswathi Pump House.

Sundilla Barrage is named as Parvati Barrage and Golivada Pumps House as Parvati Pump House.

Nandimedaram Barrage cum Pump House is named as Nandi barrage and Pump House. Lakshmipuram Pump House is named as Gayatri Pump House. (ANI)

