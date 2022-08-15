Telangana CM KCR slams Centre for undermining federal values and weakening states

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday lashed out at the Centre and alleged that the central government has started to conspire to weaken the states economically and the government sitting on the throne of Delhi is undermining federal values.

KCR said, "Telangana state is decked out in tricolour today as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava celebrations." He spoke after hoisting the national flag on Golconda Fort.

He said that this is the occasion when the country is completing 75 years of independence. In recognition of this historical day, the government has called for hoisting the national flag on every house on the occasion of Independence Day. National flags were distributed free of cost to every house. The entire Telangana is glittering with the splendour of the tricolour as the national flags are hoisted on every house.

The Telangana government implemented Dalit Bandhu with the goal of comprehensively developing downtrodden Dalits.

"My heartiest greetings to the people of Telangana and the entire nation of India who are celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm on the occasion of Vajrotsava. Today marks 75 years since the end of the British Empire and the unveiling of the tricolour as a symbol of India's freedom and sovereignty," he said.

"We distributed 1 crore 20 lakh flags which were hand-made by our Telangana workers and handed over free of charge to every house. Responding to the call given by the state government, the people of Telangana hoisted national flags on every house and today the entire state of Telangana is decorated with the tricolour. On August 8, we started the celebration and will continue till the 22nd of this month, we are celebrating many programmes of patriotism all over the state.

Chief Minister KCR made it clear that there has been no significant change in the lives of Dalits in 75 years of independent India. But, no great effort was made after that. Social discrimination and oppression of the Dalits in the country continue even today.



CM KCR said that as a result, Dalits are left with issues of backwardness. He stated that the Telangana government has implemented the revolutionary Dalitbandhu scheme with the objective of comprehensive development of the downtrodden Dalit community. Dalitbandhu is guiding the country as a ray of light that breaks through the generations of darkness in the lives of Dalits.

With the determination of Dalits to rise up in the business sector, the government is implementing ten per cent reservation for Dalits in profitable businesses that are set up with a government licence. The government will provide Dalit Bandhu benefits to all Dalits across the state in a phased manner. KCR said that about 40,000 families benefited through the Dalit Bandhu scheme last year.

Our Telangana heroes played a brilliant role in the struggle for India's independence across the country. Turrebaz Khan, Ranji Gondu, Maulvi Alauddin, Bharat Kokila Sarojini Naidu, Sangem Lakshmibai, Ramananda Theertha, PV Narsimha Rao etc. Gandhiji who visited Hyderabad at the call of the people of Telangana during the independence movement described the harmonious lifestyle of Telangana people as Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb. He said that it is a pride for us.

He once again slammed the ruling BJP government at the Centre. He alleged that the Centre has started to conspire to weaken the states economically. KCR said that the constitutionalists wanted the central, states to lead the chariot of progress like a pair of horses. That is why the federal system was established. The current central government sitting on the throne of Delhi is undermining federal values. He flagged that the Centre is engaging in conspiracies to economically weaken the states.

KCR said, "41 per cent share of the revenue collected by the Centre in the form of taxes should be paid to the states. The Center has been collecting huge revenue in the form of cesses rather than in the form of taxes with the malicious intention of reducing this share. Through this, 11.4 per cent of the revenue due to the states in 2022-23 will be deducted. It means that states are given only 29.6 per cent where they should get 41 per cent share and face injustice. As if this is not enough, various restrictions are being arbitrarily imposed on the economic freedom of the states." He said that the Centre is also imposing cuts on the loans taken by the states under the FRBM limit.

He said that the central government, promotes the ideals of the spirit of the cooperative federalism, but in practice, it is engaging in the centralization of powers. He flagged that the first article of the constitution which states that India is a union of states is being mocked.

In this way, the Centre wanted to enforce the anti-farmer black laws. Farmers turned against those laws. Apart from using indiscriminate violence against the farmers who protested in the capital Delhi, the central government portrayed them as traitors. Eventually surrendered to the farmers' struggle and withdrew the black laws. The Prime Minister himself issued an open apology to the farmers, he said. (ANI)

