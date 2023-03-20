Telangana CM KCR took away the money of poor people, says BJP SC Morcha president

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Scheduled Castes (SC) Morcha National President Lal Singh Arya on Sunday hit out at the K Chandrashekhar Rao government and said they have taken away the money of the poor people.

"There is a liquor scandal here and the government has siphoned off the money of poor people," Arya added.

"SC certificate is made at the district level and not at any other level. The SC commission has not been formed here yet. The Safai Karamchari Commission has not been formed here," Arya said to ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Lal Singh Arya said, "A resolution was taken to protect the Dalits who are being attacked by KCR's government."

"He (KCR) talks about changing the constitution, on the one hand, he is also installing the statue of Ambedkar," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said, "KCR says that if they come to power in the centre, then they will change the constitution of India. KCR is anti-Dalit, anti-Ambedkar and anti-constitution."



On April 14, on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, we will organise big programs at all assembly levels. We will also conduct medical camps for poor people which will end on May 5, he added.

"For SC people we will also organize to watch the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on April 30," he said.

Under the leadership of KCR, Dalit people here are not receiving the benefits they should receive under the schemes brought by PM Narendra Modi, Arya said.

He joins hands with Mamata Banerjee under whose government Dalits are being killed and their houses burned, he added.

KCR joins hands with the AAP party, whose Deputy CM is involved in the liquor scam and here his (KCR) family is involved in the liquor scam, he added.

"This is the government that eats the money of the poor. We are determined to remove this government that talks about changing the Constitution," sc-morcha">BJP SC Morcha National President said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party SC Morcha State Executive held a meeting which was attended by many prominent leaders including BJP Scheduled Castes (SC) Morcha National President Lal Singh Arya. (ANI)

