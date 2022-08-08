Telangana: CM launches Nethanna Bima Scheme, extends greetings to weavers on National Handloom Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the Nethanna Bima scheme on Sunday and extended his greetings to the weavers on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The state chief also stressed that the Telangana government has been implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of weavers.

"It is a one-of-its-kind scheme for weavers that has been introduced in the country. It is delightful that nearly 80,000 weaver's families will avail benefit through the insurance scheme, " said CM KCR.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the new scheme will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to the families of weavers in case of the unfortunate demise of an eligible beneficiary.

The new scheme provides economic assurance to handloom and power loom weaver families. CM KCR also stressed that the introduction of the new scheme is a testimony of the government's commitment to people's welfare.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, CM KCR said,"The Union Government, instead of supporting the State Government, in this concern, which is striving for the welfare of weavers, is wrecking handloom and power loom sectors by enhancing taxes."

Under the scheme, the state government has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for the 'Nethanna Beema' scheme and designated the state department of handlooms and textiles as the nodal agency for its implementation. The scheme is implemented by the LIC, while the annual premium amount of the beneficiaries will be paid by the government on their behalf to the insurance company.



Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Ramana said, "On National Handloom day, the state and central government have come together for the benefit of a handloom weaver. No government has put the tax on Handloom but the Prime Minister for the first time has put the 5 per cent tax on Handloom and we request to remove the Handloom tax. The central government should take the decision to make the GST zero."

"Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) have brought the new schemes. In the past, there was life insurance for farmers and now we have insurance for the weavers also. They should be given insurance as they spend their whole life weaving," he added.

Ramana further said that in Telangana, nearly 1 lakh direct and indirect weavers work in the Handloom and Textile industry. The government has decided to give 5 lakh rupees to their nominees if they die. This is the first time life insurance is given to weavers.

Padma Shri awardee and weaver, Chintakindi Mallesham said, "I am thankful to KCR on behalf of the Handloom workers as it is one of the best schemes for the Handloom weavers. The scheme gives Life insurance to the nominee of the Handloom weavers if they die."

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted.

PM Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the Swadeshi movement as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes.

The first National Handloom Day was organized by PM Modi in Chennai, in 2015, with the main aim to make people aware of the rich history of Indian handloom. Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates 1905's Swadeshi Movement, one of the several campaigns to help the handloom industry, after the COVID-19 pandemic started disrupting the economy. (ANI)

