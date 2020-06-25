Telangana CM launches sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday launched the sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme by planting a Black Plum (Neredu) sapling in the Narsapur forest area in Medak district.

The CM inaugurated the Narsapur Urban Forest Park, which was developed in 636 acres.

The CM personally examined the Forest and Forest revival programme being implemented in Narsapur forest area. The CM went on foot and inspected the forest revival programme works.

He also examined the works related to natural Forest, Rock fill Dam, Water harvesting. From the Watch Tower built on a hill, the CM had the view of the entire forest area.

The CM said that forest is there in the river valley regions like combined Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts. Other than these districts, Narsapur is the only area where there are thick forests. He urged that the more importance should be given to protect the forests and afforestation should be done in the deforested areas. (ANI)

