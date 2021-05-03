Telangana CM takes over health portfolio after probe ordered against Eatala Rajender over land grabbing allegations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up the health portfolio in the state, the secretary to the Telangana Governor informed on Saturday.

This came a day after the Telangana CM ordered a probe against the former state Health Minister Eatala Rajender over the allegations of land grabbing.

"On the advice of Chief Minister of Telangana, the Governor has approved the transfer of the Medical, Health and Family welfare portfolio from Eatala Rajender to the Chief Minister from immediate effect," a notification issued by Telangana's Raj Bhawan said.



The statement was undersigned by the secretary to the Governor.

After taking the charge, Chief Minister Rao, on Saturday, instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to be very cautious about the COVID surge in the state, asking him to review the issue thrice a day and personally monitor the situation.

"The CM instructed the secretary to ensure that there should be no problem in the availability of injections like Remdesivir, vaccines, Oxygen and the beds in the hospitals", said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM has deputed his Secretary ajasekhar ReRddy to regularly monitor the coronavirus pandemic from CMO. The CM also instructed that all the higher officials in the medical and health department should be on high alert and work effectively to free the state from the clutches of corona as early as possible.

Earlier on Friday, to curb the impact of COVID, the state government had imposed a night curfew in the state that has been extended till 5 am of May 8. The state-wide night curfew comes into effect at 9 pm and continues till 5 am. (ANI)

