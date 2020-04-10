Telangana CM to chair cabinet meeting over COVID-19 tomorrow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is slated to hold a cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 pm.

The cabinet is also likely to hold a discussion on the possibility of extending the lockdown period as the cases of COVID-19 are rising in the country with each passing day, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Other issues such as assistance to poor in the state, procurement of the agriculture produce and farmer's loss due to hailstorm are also on the agenda.

With 547 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 6,412, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

