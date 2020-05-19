Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 21 over crop cultivation in state

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to hold a high-level meeting with district officials on May 21 to finalise the policy on regulated crop pattern and discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops.

District Collectors, District Agriculture and Farmer officials will be attending the meeting scheduled to be held at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.

"The Chief Minister will discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. The government has already finalised the extent of cultivation of a particular crop in Telangana," said a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The statement said in order to take stock of the situation as to what extent district wise a particular crop has to be cultivated, what kind of seed should be sown in rice, agriculture officials and Agriculture University officials will be meeting today and on Wednesday with Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy.

After this meeting, a crop map of districts will be prepared the the the map will be discussed at a meeting with the Chief Minister to decide the measures to be taken further.

Rao had earlier said that a decision to have regulatory agricultural cultivation in the state has been taken with the sole aim of benefitting farmers.

According to a statement from Telangana CMO, Rao wants farmers to cultivate the crops suggested by the government. He also declared the regulatory cultivation of paddy would begin from the forthcoming monsoon season. (ANI)

