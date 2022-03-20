Telangana CM to chalk out plan to pressurise Centre over paddy procurement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday decided to chalk out a plan for protests demanding the Central Government to buy Yasangi paddy produced in the state.

In this regard, Rao decided to hold a meeting of the TRS Legislature Party at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, March 21 at 11.30 am. The Chief Minister directed all MLAs, MLCs, Party State Executive Committee Members, District Presidents, ZP Chairpersons, Presidents of DCCBs, DCMS and District Presidents of Raithu Bandhu Samithies to attend this programme.



After the meeting, the Chief Minister and delegation of Ministers will leave for Delhi on the same day to meet the Union Ministers and even the Prime Minister to raise this demand, the Chief Minister's office informed.

TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will stage protests in line with the agitation in Telangana on this matter if the concerns are not addressed, it added.

Telangana Government has been demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in the State. Last year, a delegation of Ministers from the State, had even met union Ministers to make a clear announcement on paddy procurement, including the quantity. However, there has been no amicable solution obtained to the problem yet. (ANI)

