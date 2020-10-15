Telangana CM to hold emergency high-level meeting on rain relief measures today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Ra (KCR) on Thursday will hold an emergency high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to review the flood situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

The meeting will be conducted at Pragathi Bhavan at 3 pm.

The discussion will also be on the measures which have taken so far to ensure relief to the people and other measures will be initiated in this direction, as per the Telangana Chief Minister's office



Rao has urged all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the state, it added.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to provide him details regarding the losses suffered in their respective departments due to heavy rains and floods.

"In the review meeting, the leaders discuss the rehabilitation measures taken, additional measures to be taken and the issues to be mentioned in the Report to be submitted to the Centre," the statement added.

Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Minister for Power Jagdeesh Reddy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Ministers from Hyderabad T Srinivas Yadav, Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, Principal Secretaries of Municipal, Agriculture, R&B, GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collectors will be participating in the review meeting. (ANI)

