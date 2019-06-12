Telangana: CM to inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on June 21 and invited the newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mogan Reddy as a chief guest.

"Honourable Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on 21st of this month. He also decided to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Guest," reads a press note.

"The CM will be visiting Vijayawada shortly to personally extend an invitation to AP CM Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy," the note added.

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. Once completed, it will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in the district of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy. (ANI)

