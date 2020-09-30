Telangana CM to meet Water Resources Department officials ahead of Apex Council meeting

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called a meeting with Water Resources Department officials on Thursday to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the Apex Council meeting to be held on October 6.

As per a press release issued by his office, the CM has asked his officials to come with complete data to the meeting.



"Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a high-level meeting with the Water Resources Department officials on Thursday at 2 PM at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the strategy to be adopted at the Apex Council meeting to be held on October 6. He has instructed the officials concerned to come with complete data and information on the Telangana State Water Resources Department and issues to be placed before the Central government," the CMO said.

The release further quoted him as saying, "Andhra Pradesh is intentionally creating disputes on river water sharing. We have to give a befitting reply to their arguments at the Apex Council meeting. Give absolute clarity on issues so that the AP government is unable to raise the issues further in future. Take the opportunity to expose the seven years delay caused by the Centre and its inactive role on the matter."

Under the States Bifurcation Acts, when a new State is formed, it must be allocated its water share. After Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, the state government had written to the Prime Minister on June 14, 2014, requesting for an allocation of water to Telangana State, the release said. (ANI)

