Telangana CM to release water from Kondapochamma Sagar Project today

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is all set to achieve a new milestone on Friday as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will release water from Kondapochamma Sagar Project, the highest point in KLIS.

Rao will inaugurate the most vital part of the project -- Kondapochammasagar reservoir and pump house today at 11.30 am in which Godavari water will be pumped to the highest level. The water from Godavari river, lifted from various stages from Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda), will be pumped into the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir, which is at a height of 618 Meters.

This morning, Rao along his wife have participated in Chandiyagam at Konda Pochamma Temple. They performed special pooja and participated in the 'purnahuthi' and received blessings from Vedic scholars. Later the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Rythu Vedikas at Erravalli and Markuk.

"His (KCR) dream to convert Telangana into a 'Rice Bowl' of India is finally has turned into a reality," an official statement read.

Kondapochammasagar project is part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project called package-14, which includes a reservoir and two pump houses. In the first pump house -- 7 structures and 6 machines were erected with a total capacity of 162 megawatts (MW).

The second pump house has 8 structures and 6 machines with a capacity of 34 MW each and the total capacity of 204 MW. Kondapochammasagar is built with 15 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water storing capacity and the reservoir is constructed with 135 kilometres long 8 main canals

Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed all the critical works of Kaleshwaram Project, a multi-purpose lift irrigation project in the state.



MEIL built 15 pumping stations with 89 machines having a capacity of 3840 MW that could lift 2 TMC of water per day. It has established a massive power supply system for the Kaleshwaram project, which is almost equal to one-fourth of the entire power supply system of Telangana. (ANI)







