Telangana CM to unveil Kondapochamma Sagar Project on Friday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to unveil the Kondapochamma Sagar Project on Friday, which would pump the Godavari water to arid lands in the state.

"The water from the Godavari river, lifted from various stages from Laxmi Barrage (Medigadda), will be pumped into the Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir, which is at a height of 618 metres. From Konda Pochamma Sagar, which has a capacity of 15 TMC, through gravity, water will be supplied to the hitherto arid lands, which had no irrigation water facility to date," read a release from the CMO.

"There is a Konda Pochamma temple on the borders of the united Medak, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. There is Komuravelli Mallikarjuna (Mallanna) temple also in the vicinity. Both the temples are popular and are visited by lots of devotees, as there is a tradition of devotees visiting one temple to make sure that they have visited the other," the CMO added.

The CMO stated that Rao treated the project as a 'temple'.

"The Chief Minister treats this project as a temple and the arrangments for its inauguration are made in tune with this. Chandi Yagam, Sudarshan Yagam, Gangamma poojas and other related rituals would be performed as part of the inauguration of the Konda Pochamma Sagar project," the release said.

"The Chief Minister will participate in the Porrnahuthi programme of the Sudarshan Yagam. He will then visit the Project Discharge Canal to welcome the Godavari waters. He will perform pooja to the Godavari Gangamma," it further said. (ANI)