Telangana CM urges PM Modi to not resume passenger train services

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Rao's remark came during Prime Minister Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

During the conference, CM Rao raised concern over the decision to resume train services.

"The coronavirus effect was more in main cities in the country, like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. There are more coronavirus victims in these cities. Hence if the train services are allowed there would be movement of people from one destination to the other," the CM said according to an official statement.

Rao said nobody knows who is going from where and it is not possible to conduct tests on everyone.

"It is also difficult to put all those who travelled by trains under quarantine. Hence, passenger trains should not be allowed to ply," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister exuded confidence that victory over the infection is possible if right decisions are taken at the right time.

"The Chief Minister suggested that loans should be rescheduled, enhancement of the FRBM limits, allowing migrant workers to return to their native states. The CM is hopeful that vaccine for the coronavirus would be made available in the country in the months of July-August; most probably it would be from Hyderabad," the official statement further reads.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, he said, "The coronavirus has had a negative impact on the economy. There are no revenues. No state is in a position to repay the loans. Hence all the loans of state governments should be rescheduled. Like the way banks reschedule farm loans, state government loans should be rescheduled. The Centre should act in this direction."

He also urged all the Chief Ministers to work for the betterment of migrant workers.

Telangana CM also requested the Prime Minister to convert places where there are no positive cases to Green/Orange zones.

"There is some delay in doing this. It will be possible to take up other activities in places where there are no positive cases. Hence whenever there is a request from the state, change the nature of the zone; it should be done immediately," he said.

Meanwhile, Modi during the video conference said that there is "global recognition for India's success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic."

He stated that the Government of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. (ANI)

