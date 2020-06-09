Representative image
Telangana CMO sanitised after PA of senior IAS officer tests COVID-19 positive

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:22 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The personal assistant (PA) of a senior IAS officer working in Telangana CMO has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.
The sources added that the PA had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, following which the health authorities had shifted him to a government hospital for treatment.
The premises of the CMO have been sanitised completely and the identification of his contacts is also underway.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 3,650 on Monday, including 1,742 recovered patients and 137 deaths being reported due to the infection. (ANI)

