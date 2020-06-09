Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The personal assistant (PA) of a senior IAS officer working in Telangana CMO has tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.
The sources added that the PA had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, following which the health authorities had shifted him to a government hospital for treatment.
The premises of the CMO have been sanitised completely and the identification of his contacts is also underway.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 3,650 on Monday, including 1,742 recovered patients and 137 deaths being reported due to the infection. (ANI)
Telangana CMO sanitised after PA of senior IAS officer tests COVID-19 positive
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:22 IST
