Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday finalised the candidature of former MP K Kavitha as party's nominee for MLC seat under Nizamabad Local Bodies category.
She will file the nomination today. Kavitha is daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, had represented Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat as MP. However, in 2019 elections, she lost the seat to the BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri with a margin of over 70,000 votes.
Early this month, Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the by-election to Telangana Legislative Council under Nizamabad Local Authorities category.
The by-election was necessitated as R Bhoopathi Reddy, who was scheduled to retire on January 4, 2022, was disqualified on January 16, 2019.
Polling will be held on April 7 while the counting of votes will take place on April 9.
March 19 is the last day of filing nomination. (ANI)
Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha to file nomination as MLC from Nizamabad
ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:59 IST
