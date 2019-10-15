Telangana: CM's office lodges police complaint over 'fake audio clip'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has filed a police complaint seeking a probe into a 'fake audio clip' about an alleged conversation between a CMO staffer with an unidentified caller.

According to a statement by the CMO, a complaint has been filed with Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have received a complaint from CM office stating that a few people are spreading rumours on social media and in a section of print and electronic media, regarding an audio clip. The complaint has been further sent to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) and a case has been registered under relevant Sections. Further investigation is underway."

The CMO release stated that over the last couple of days, a section of the print and electronic media had carried a 'fake audio clip' alleging "someone had called up the CMO helpline and the staff there had expressed their opinion".

"Somebody created a fake audio claiming it was a CMO staffer, which is not true. We have lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and have requested the police to take action against the culprit(s)," CMO said in its statement.

In the audio clip, the person who called up the CMO office said that due to the issues between RTC employees and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the public is facing problems and this issue should be resolved. (ANI)

