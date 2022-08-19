Telangana conducts 'Diplomatic Outreach Programme' to promote state as investment destination

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Telengana Minister KT Rama Rao conducted a Diplomatic Outreach Programme on Friday to promote the state as an investment destination.

Ambassadors, Diplomats, Consul Generals, Honorary Consul Generals, High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners from about 50 Countries participated in this event. The event was held at T Hub 2.0 facility, Hyderabad, according to the press release the IT minister's office.

During the event, the minister outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories. Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country, he said.



Minister Rao said that Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and services sectors. He further said the state has thriving Information Technology, Life Sciences, Food Processing, Aerospace and Defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here. Later, Minister KTR had an interaction session with all the participants of the program.

"Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Depts Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary (Investment Promotion and External Engagement) Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, T Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao, and sector specific Directors from Telangana IT and Industries Departments participated in today's program," the statement reads.

Minister KTR formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the Virtual Mascot and Chat Bot for the Invest Telangana cell of Telangana.

According to the statement, all the delegates were given a tour of the T Hub 2.0 facility by CEO M Srinivas Rao and team. The delegates interacted with various startups being incubated at the facility. Several delegates appreciated the various institutions like T Hub, We Hub, T Works, TSIC, and TASK, that Telangana State has built over the past 8 years. (ANI)

