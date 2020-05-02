Telangana confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total count spikes to 1,061

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Telangana Health Department on Saturday confirmed that 17 more people have confirmed positive of coronavirus.

"With 17 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of active cases in the state has mounted to 533," read an official statement by the State Health Department.

Till now, a total of 1,061 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the state.

The statement further read, "Though 29 people have succumbed to the disease, as many as 499 COVID-19 patients have recovered till now."

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

