Telangana confirms first COVID-19 death

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Telangana on Saturday reported first death due to COVID-19.

"Today, Telangana recorded first death due to COVID-19. A total of 6 persons have been tested positive today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65 including 1 death, and 1 cured," said State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

