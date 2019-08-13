Telangana: Cong leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah's kin dies in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A family member of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee former president Ponnala Lakshmaiah was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Monday.

The 22-year-old who died was identified as Drupad and was Lakshmaiah sister's grandson.

"Due to over speeding, he lost control of his two-wheeler and rammed into a divider. He received injuries on his head and died on the spot," said the Gachibowli police.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Osmania General Hospital for the post mortem examination.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," said the police. (ANI)