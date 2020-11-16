Telangana: Congress alleges corruption in flood relief aid by TRS govt

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], November 16 (ANI): Telangana Congress on Monday demanded an investigation into the recent distribution of flood relief funds by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government alleging that of the Rs 500 crores distributed, 'half the amount went into the pockets of TRS leaders.'

"Kishan Reddy, being the Minister of State for Home Affairs, why isn't he taking action against all the government officials who are working under the influence of the TRS government. Why hasn't he ordered an inquiry into the corruption that has happened during the Hyderabad floods?.. Rs 500 crores rupees have been distributed to people just to win the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Out of this, half of the amount went into the pockets of TRS leaders." said Congress MP Revanth Reddy while addressing a press conference.

He further said that the state government instead of depositing the relief money at banks of victims, distributed it by hand without any verification.



"First of all the Telangana government hasn't come forward to provide any minimum assistance to the flood-affected victims. Then later on, instead of depositing the money into the banks of people, they have distributed money by hand and the money was distributed without any verification. 500 crore rupees have been distributed to people just to win the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Out of this, half of the amount went into the pockets of TRS leaders," he reiterated.

The Congress MP further said that the BJP and TRS are working together in the state.

"When BJP leaders have alleged that the TRS Government is tapping phones, then why haven't they ordered an inquiry into this issue? When the BJP said that they would show proofs regarding the scam happening in the electricity department, why hasn't the BJP yet ordered an investigation into it? TRS and BJP are working hand in hand," he said.

He added that Congress would fight against the corruption that happened during the Hyderabad floods, and will file a complaint regarding the same. (ANI)

