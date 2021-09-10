Telangana Congress chief seeks probe into e-auction of 50 acres land in Kokapet

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal here and filed a formal complaint seeking to initiate a probe into the e-auction of 50 acres of land in Kokapet, Telangana.

Calling it a "big scam" of over Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer, the Congress party said that "through e-auction, the state government favoured some builders and bureaucrats close to the Chief Minister."



"Senior officials in Telangana who have nexus with the government and some builders having close links with the Chief Minister Office are involved in the alleged land irregularities," Revanth Reddy told ANI.

"According to the probing agency, a case will be registered against the state government after the notification from the personnel department or the order of the competent court comes," said Reddy.

"CBI expressed their limitations to us. Let us see what is going to happen," added Reddy. (ANI)

