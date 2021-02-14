Telangana: Congress demands immediate restoration of Backward Classes Commission

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Saturday wrote an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding immediate restoration of the Backward Classes Commission to curtail the gross violations being taken place across educational institutions, Universities and also in the government departments.

In the letter, Sravan highlighted the gross injustice being done to the BCs in Telangana due to the lack of a statutory body that can monitor, advise and enforce the prescribed rules with regard to BC reservation in the state.

The senior Congress party leader further appealed to the Chief Minister that the BC Commission must be given the constitutional status in line with the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh.



"Telangana is the only state in India which has not adopted the 123rd constitutional amendment bill, 2017, and 102nd amendment, 2018, through which the Government of India converted the National Commission for BCs as a constitutional body under the article 338B of the Indian constitution," Sravan said.

He added, "It appears that the Telangana government deliberately did not provide the Constitutional Status to State BC Commission while the neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka etc, have directly adopted the aforesaid amendments and accorded the constitutional status to their state BC Commissions and extended complete empowerment to protect the constitutional rights of BCs in their respective states."

Sravan appealed to KCR to introduce a special bill to provide the constitutional status to Telangana BC Commission while restoring it by appointing eminent, apolitical, and dedicated persons who can do justice to the deprived Backward Classes as the Chairperson and Members of the BC Commission. He also advised that these appointments must be done in a transparent manner and should not be done only to provide political rehabilitation.

"As ordered by the High Court of Telangana in the writ petition, please do conduct a thorough enumeration and socio-economic study of Backward Classes in Telangana to be able to enhance the BC reservations according to their population as in the case of Tamil Nadu and also be able to implement the BC categorisation", Sravan further added. (ANI)

