Telangana Congress leader questions CM's silence over medical seats fraudulently allotted to students of Andhra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's silence over the allegation of fraudulent allotment of seats, meant for Telangana students in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), to students of Andhra Pradesh.

"Wondering why Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, state Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, and Health Minister Eetela Rajendar are silent when fraudulently medical seats are being deprived to meritorious sons of soil by Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University? At least the Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan as the chancellor must rectify the situation and do justice," Sravan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader wrote to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan asking her to interfere in this matter to rectify and do justice for the 'deprived students of Telangana'.

Sravan thanked the Governor for her swift response on "the sensitive issue of medical seat scam surfaced at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences" that is making the Telangana students "deprived while the non-locals are getting MBBS seats in the state of Telangana defeating the very purpose of formation of Telangana".



"The vice-chancellor of KNRUHS should be questioned on a few fundamental questions to expose their malpractices in medical seat allocation," he stated.

"It is reported that due to the illegal admission procedure adopted by VC Karunakar Reddy, the meritorious sons of the soil were denied admissions in MBBS counselling while non-local Andhra students with poor ranks have secured seats, thereby spoiling the legitimate opportunities for the local eligible Telangana students," the Congress leader said further.

Sravan added that the Chief Minister has 'miserably failed to restrict forgery and malpractices' at one of his 'cabinet colleagues' CH Malla Reddy's educational institutions.

Responding to Sravan's letter, the Governor had tweeted that she will meet Vice-Chancellor Karunakar Reddy and get a clarification on the situation.

"I will be meeting VC of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences today to clarify on the medical admissions held this year as I received several representations from our Telangana students about denial of admissions and better colleges in the state to local meritorious students", Governor Soundararajan had tweeted. (ANI)

