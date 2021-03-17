Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], March 15 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Vemulawada MLA, Chennamaneni Ramesh, has not been here in Telangana for the last one year."

He said that Chennamaneni Ramesh, who holds dual citizenship, has been in Germany for the last one year.



The Congress leader also added that Ramesh doesn't attend the Assembly sessions of the state and he doesn't show up even when people of his constituency suffer from various problems.

Prabhakar added, "So, on behalf of Congress, we demand that an official statement has to be released by the state government regarding Chennamaneni Ramesh. The Speaker must give a statement on Ramesh and must disqualify him from the house."

"As the Assembly sessions have begun in Telangana State, people from Vemulawada Constituency had arrived at the assembly to put forward the same issue to the Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assambly but were arrest by the police," he said.

He said, "This is utterly an injustice to the people of Vemulawada constituency. For the last one year, he hasn't been present in the House and the Speaker of the House has not initiated any action against him." (ANI)

