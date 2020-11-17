Telangana Congress to finalise list of candidates in upcoming GHMC elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Telangana Congress will be finalising the list of their candidates in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Taking to Twitter, Manickam Tagore, Member of Parliament and AICC in-charge wrote, "As our leader, Rahul Gandhi wanted to decentralise decisions and to give a voice for the DCC presidents and local leaders. Team Congress Telangana has decided to give the right to the District Congress leaders to decide who can fight the corrupt TRS and Communal BJP."



Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated in a notice that the parliamentary constituency-wise election committees will meet separately today at Gandhi Bhawan to finalise their respective candidates for the upcoming GHMC elections.

The finalised candidates list will be released tomorrow that is on November 18 and on November 19, 2020, B- forms will be issued to the contesting candidates.

He further mentioned that the manifesto for the upcoming GHMC elections will be headed by Marri. On 21st November at 11 am, Manickam Tagore, Member of Parliament and AICC in-charge will release the manifesto in both hard and soft copy at Gandhi Bhawan here in Hyderabad. (ANI)

