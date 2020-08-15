Telangana Congress will contest Dubbak by-elections: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the Congress party would contest the by-elections in Dubbak Assembly constituency.

"I would like to clarify that in the bi-elections of Dubbak, the Congress will contest irrespective of

who is the TRS candidate," he told ANI.

He said this on the occasion of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Secretary Bhawani Redd, joining the

Telangana Congress party at his residence in Banjara Hills on Friday. "From now itself, we will begin the preparations for the by-election. I welcome Bhawani Reddy who has resigned from the TRS and joined the Congress party. I wish her all the very best," added the Congress president.

With regard to handling the COVID-19, he said that "it was unfortunate that Telangana continues to be one of the lowest testing states".

"There is underreporting of gross coronavirus cases and deaths. It is very unfortunate. We also demand that COVID-19 treatment be included under the Arogya scheme wherein COVID-19 patients from poor families receive treatment free of cost. We also demand ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to poor families and Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to families of frontline warriors," Reddy said further.

Telangana has a total of 23,438 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

