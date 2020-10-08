Telangana Congress workers detained after protesting in front of Home Minister Mahmood Ali's residence over women safety

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Telangana Congress workers were on Thursday detained after they staged a protest in front of the residence of state Home Minister Mahmood Ali demanding preventive measures for sexual assaults against women.

Speaking to ANI, Danraj Rathore, Banjara Hills division President, Congress said, "Neither Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao nor Home Minister Mahmood Ali are taking any action against the atrocities against women happening in the state. The TRS promised safety of women and yet the crime against women us increasing day by day."



Mentioning the Moinabad incident where a 20 year old woman ended her life after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a rowdy sheeter, the Congress leader said that strict action must be taken against the accused.

"There was an incident in Moinabad and there was a incident in Uttar Pradesh but nobody is taking action. Nobody is coming forward for the safety of women. A strict action must be taken against the culprits," he said.

The Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh has sparked enormous outrage with a series of intense protests being observed across the country. (ANI)

