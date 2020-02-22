Telangana cop injures himself in accidental firing

Komaram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A police constable got injured after he accidentally shot himself here on Saturday.

"Telangana State Special Police 2013 Battalion Constable Kiran was posted to Tiryani police station in Asifabad District and today he was on duty and guarding the Tiryani police station. Kiran was carrying SLR weapon in his hands and it accidentally fired injuring him severely," Malla Reddy, SP, Komaram Bheem Asifabad District told ANI over the phone.

Soon after the incident, he was shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Reddy also said that constable is now battling for his life in the hospital.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

