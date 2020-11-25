Telangana Covid: 993 new cases, 4 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Telangana reported 993 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state government said in a release.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 2,66,042 including 1,441 deaths and 2,53,715 recoveries. Presently, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 19,886, the state health d epartment informed.

As per the district-wise cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) topped the list of most number of cases with 161 infections, followed by Medchal Malkajigiri (93), Bhadradri Kothagudem (67), Rangareddy (62), Khammam (57), mentioned the Office of Public Health and Family welfare department of Telangana.



In terms of containment zones, Rajanna Sircilla district has the most number of places under isolation at 66, while GHMC has 63 areas under the curfew.

The government of Telangana has been educating and urging people to follow preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus by maintaining physical distancing, use of face masks and maintaining personal hygiene.

The state government has also set up a telemedicine and grievances helpline number (104) for government hospitals. Alternatively, concerns pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories can be addressed on (9154170960/Whatsapp). (ANI)

