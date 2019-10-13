Telangana: CPI joins striking TSRTC employees

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders on Sunday announced their solidarity with the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

When the CPI leaders went to the RTC depot, the police took them in custody and shifted them to the police station.

The strike of the TSRTC employees entered the ninth day on Sunday.

A TSRTC bus driver Srinivas Reddy, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the strike, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital earlier on Sunday.

On Saturday Reddy, who was among 48,000 TSRTC employees on strike against the Telangana government, had allegedly tried to end his own life after he set himself on fire at his residence in Khammam.

Since October 5, the RTC employees have been protesting in Telangana against the decision of the state government to sack over 48,000 employees.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees.

Telangana High Court had on October 10 posted the RTC matter for October 15 for hearing and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue. (ANI)

