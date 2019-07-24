Police while carrying out search operation in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Police while carrying out search operation in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Telangana: CPI (Maoist) releases letter, appeals public to celebrate Martyrs' commemoration week

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:43 IST

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): CPI (Maoist) Telangana wing on Wednesday released a letter in Telangana-Chhattisgarh bordering agency areas and appealed the public to celebrate Martyrs' commemoration week from July 28 to August 3 here.
Demanding the release of those who are illegally detained, Jagan, spokesperson of Telangana CPI (Maoist), said: "Both Centre and state government are crushing down those who agitate for people and Adivasi villages are being suppressed under the name of "samadhan." Prof Saibaba and Varavara Rao and many others are illegally detained and they must be released immediately."
"Sangh Parivar people are attacking minorities, Dalits and Adivasis in Modi regime. Mob attacks have increased in the name of cow vigilante. Moreover, the nation's wealth is being looted to corporates and feudalists," the letter alleged.
Jagan also alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could not fulfil even a single poll promise.
"Farmers are deprived as their not being given MSP and their loans are not being waived off. Democracy and right to live are disappeared in Telangana. The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is wasting thousands of crores of public money in the name of havans and festivals," he alleged in the letter.
Following the release of the letter, tense situation prevailed in agency villages and tribal hamlets in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
Police have also carried out search operations in the area. (ANI)

