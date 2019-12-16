Telangana: 'Craft Awareness and Digital Interfaced Media' workshop held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): In a move to empower the children to inspire positive social change through the New Digital Media Technology, a 'Craft Awareness and Digital Interfaced Media (DIM)' workshop was held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The initiative was organised at Sharda Vidyalaya and Kanya Gurukul schools in Hyderabad.

Vinky Singh, the founder of this initiative, told ANI: "We have been conducting these workshops for four years. The aim of these workshops is to merge the space between the professionals and young minds, which will empower the children to inspire positive social change through the New Digital Media Technology and create developmental communication."

In the workshop, a mini studio was set up for students to create their own audio-visual documentaries on professional media equipment.

"The groups are given separate themes for a public interest message, which they can prepare along with their group members in the mini-studio," said Singh.

She further stated that the students had covered various themes such as water harvesting, sanitation concepts, waste management and more.

Bishakha Shome, a member of the organisation, Mango Tree, stated that "this unique initiative merged tradition and technology".

"We have focused on spreading awareness of crafts through filmmaking. When we talk about craft, we mostly focus on the historical aspects, but in this initiative, we have also focused on the scientific aspect of craft making. This information can be inculcated into the students, who live in a digital age and are learning on a daily basis," she said.

Mahalakshmi, a student, stated that the initiative was very unique and different from their regular Arts and Crafts classes.

"It is a very helpful programme where we are learning about Audio-Visual documentaries on professional equipment, which we do not get to learn in our regular Arts and Crafts classes," she said. (ANI)

